Pune’s Rs 8-crore health project at risk: Why local political maneuvering could cost city its vital disease surveillance unit

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Pune’s municipal body is planning to relocate its office from Tukaram Jawale Bhavan in order to develop a modern ward office. As a result, Pune may lose the centrally-funded Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU), which is essential for continuously monitoring, assessing, and strategizing to combat infectious diseases in the city.

Pune, one of the fastest-growing cities in India, has faced several outbreaks of infectious diseases in recent years.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was chosen as one of 20 cities nationwide to establish a state-of-the-art MSU. After extensive evaluations, the PMC identified Tukaram Jawale Bhavan in Kasba Peth for the MSU, which the central government approved, allocating Rs 8 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme.

Out of the 20 municipal corporations selected nationwide to set up MSUs, only seven have become operational. Pune is the fourth city in Maharashtra to set up an MSU, following Mumbai, Thane, and Nagpur.

The civic administration had submitted a proposal for basic facilities at MSU in Jawale Bhavan. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee led by BJP corporator Srinath Bhimale approved the expenditure on the condition that it be shifted to a new location.

“We are not against MSU, but the elected representatives want it to be shifted to a new location. We have accepted the demand,” said Bhimale, adding that the suggestion was made by BJP member Vishal Dhanawade on the insistence of Leader of House Ganesh Bidkar.

MSU operations began last August

Incidentally, the MSU operations in Pune began in August last year with a limited staff at a temporary facility. As per the commitment given to the Union Government, the permanent MSU setup was being developed at Jawale Bhavan, where the appointed staff under the project had started operations.

According to civic administration, the MSU was approved by the Central Government only after a visit of the central team to the location at Jawale Bhavan. The Centre had stated that the MSU should preferably be on the same premises as the health department of the corporation. Hence, the PMC selected the health department building, which is very close to the main health office of the civic body.

“If the MSU location is shifted, then fresh approval has to be sought from the Central Government. This was likely to be rejected, and the civic body would lose the project and the funding for it,” said a civic body officer.

Congress’ Prashant Jagtap takes a dig at BJP

Congress corporator Prashant Jagtap criticised the BJP’s push to relocate the MSU, claiming it was solely based on their majority in the standing committee. “The municipal commissioner said he would take efforts so that the project does not get cancelled due to the shifting of its location. We believe that this crucial health initiative must not be jeopardized, and the approved funds should not be returned,” he asserted.

To date, PMC has appointed 25 medical professionals for the MSU, with 16 hired on a contract basis. This team includes specialists in public health, entomology, research assistants, technical officers, pharmacists, lab technicians, and multipurpose assistants, all of whom completed training in September.

Through the MSU, Pune aimed to access advanced laboratories, skilled personnel, scientific surveys, and other vital resources for addressing various epidemic diseases. The central Technical Support Unit (TSU) has already visited the MSU site to provide assistance.

MSU was to conduct regular surveillance of diseases and factors related to them, such as vector breeding, drinking water analysis, food quality, and hygiene. It will coordinate with the Forest and Animal Husbandry Departments to monitor the movement of bacteria or viruses in humans, livestock, and wildlife.

Additionally, the MSU was to oversee the surveillance of vaccine-preventable diseases and provide training and skill development for healthcare professionals and frontline health workers, ensuring an effective response to public health emergencies.

It was also tasked with monitoring diseases during large gatherings, such as festivals and palkhi processions, in collaboration with public health, sanitation, water supply departments, and disaster response teams.

To strengthen diagnostic capacities for infectious disease surveillance, the Pune civic body has established a Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory – Biosafety Level under the MSU, with the work order already issued.

The MSU will enable real-time data collection and analysis, verify media alerts regarding health issues in urban areas, and promptly respond to any unusual health events reported in Pune city.

Additionally, the MSU was to forge connections with both private and public health facilities, relevant government departments, and entry points to the city, including the airport, railway stations, and bus stands.

Through the MSU, the PMC was expected to coordinate with national and state-level public health institutes, such as the National Institute of Virology, the National Chemical Laboratory, and medical colleges, to research and address disease outbreaks in Pune, she noted.

Pune has experienced significant health crises in the past, including severe outbreaks of Covid-19 during the pandemic, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) earlier this year, and instances of SARS and Swine Flu, largely due to its high population density.