Pune’s ‘Rice Mahotsav’ ensured income for farmer, quality for consumer

By Swarali Joshirao

Maha Farmers Producer Company (Maha FPC) and NAFED e-Kisan Mandi organised ‘Rice Mahotsav’ at Maha FPC yard in Pune from February 1 to 6. This festival was conducted to facilitate the supply of the FPC rice to customers. Various types of rice like indrayani, ambemohar, ghansal were available. Black and red rice, recognised for health benefits, were also available.

Rice festival was an effort towards increasing farmers’ profit by cutting a lot of expenses incurred to deliver farm goods to the consumer. As the product comes directly from the farm, quality is guaranteed, said officials.

FPCs, self-help groups and individual farmers participated in the festival. “When I came to know that some farmers from Maval are facing difficulty in selling their rice, this idea struck my mind. With the help of NAFED e–Kisan Mandi we have tried to apply the business to consumer model, wherein farmers can earn approximately double the regular income,” said Yogesh Thorat, Maha FPC managing director.

“We have received commendable footfall. People appreciated our initiative. This can be called a pilot project,” said Rahul Godhse, operation team, Maha FPC.

Aajra FCP (Kolhapur), Raigad Farmers Agricultural Producer, Donu Aaee Krushi Gat (Pune), Aandar Mava FPC (Pune), Ganpat Gangaram Kank (Pune), Jay Malhar Krushi and Organic Rice Producer Gat (Pune), Dhondidev Agro Foods (Kolhapur) and Chouras FPC (Bhandara) sold their produce in the festival.

Jyoti Sahane, a customer who came from Manchar to buy 250 kg of Indrayani rice, said: “We usually get low-grade indrayani or a mixed product. I come from a farmers’ family and could easily understand that this product here is original. I feel this is a fantastic initiative. They should conduct such fares often and for various other products.