Pune’s red light area: Maximum women from West Bengal followed by Karnataka, Nepal

In a move to prepare an action plan against prostitution rackets, a study of the red light area in Budhwar Peth conducted by the Pune City police has revealed that maximum number of women residing in the brothels in this area are from West Bengal, followed by Karnataka and Nepal.

In the last two months, police checked almost every brothel in Budhwar Peth and adjoining area. Police said there are about 1,500 women living in these brothels. Of these, about 660 are from West Bengal, 225 from Karnataka and 215 from Nepal. Besides, 145 women are from different parts of Maharashtra, about 93 from Andhra Pradesh and 26 from Tamil Nadu. Police suspect that some women from West Bengal are actually from Bangladesh, lured into the prostitution racket by agents.

Women from at least 22 states were found in Pune’s red light area. Police have prepared a list of these women along with details like their names, photographs and identity cards. Police said it was being done to ensure no new women and minors were forced into prostitution in the red light area.

“We conducted a detailed study of the red light area, collecting details of every brothel owner and the women. We have prepared a booklet carrying all this information, which is our base data. We also did a study of the customers: criminals, IT professionals, labourers, outsiders visiting the city. The age groups of the women was also studied,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone I) Suhas Bavache.

“We studied the modus operandi of the racketeers. We found that hundreds of women from other parts of the city come to Budhwar Peth between 10 pm and 4 am for prostitution. They have pick-up points in Budhwar Peth and nearby areas. We have managed to stop this,” he added.

“We have given contact numbers of our officers to the women in the brothels and appealed to them to call us anytime for help,” Bavache said.

Based on the study, police have prepared a plan, which includes carrying out nakabandi and combing operations, action against trouble-makers coming to the red light area. On January 16, police teams carried out combing operation in the red light area and conducted surprise checks. Bavache said the police action had also reduced crimes in the red light area.

Meanwhile, Tejaswi Sevekari, who works for NGO Saheli, said, “When we spoke with the CSWs about the police action, they told us that because of police presence at night, many customers have stopped coming during the day also, affecting their business. Because police are asking for identity documents from every woman and making records, those who do not have documents are worried they will face action.”