Pune’s Pulotsav to celebrate P L Deshpande’s 100th birth anniversary

Written by Neha Mehrotra

This year’s Pulotsav — the birth centenary celebration of Marathi writer, actor, and composer P L Deshpande — will be held at Balgandharva Rangmandir at 5.30 pm on June 12. The festival will include a programme called ‘Ya Sum Ha’, as well as a panel discussion, a book launch and a film screening.

The programme is free-of-cost, with seats being allotted on first-come-first-serve basis. Deshpande was born on November 9, 1919, and died on June 12, 2000.

For the last 16 years , Pulotsav has been organised in Deshpande’s memory . Since this year marks the 100th birth anniversary of Deshpande, there are plans to extend Pulotsav to 25 cities in India and 30 cities across 4 countries.

“The Pulotsav is targeted at the younger generation, most of whom don’t even know who Deshpande is. The objective is to make Deshpande more widely known,” said Krishnakumar Goyal, head of Kohinoor Group, the organisation sponsoring Pulotsav.

The programme will start with a panel discussion on Deshpande’s life, with a special lecture by writer D M Mirasdar on ‘Deshpande’s humour’. This will be followed by the book launch of ‘Kasa Me, Asa Me’, a book that compiles Deshpande’s talks and writings. The programme will culminate with the screening of documentary film ‘Ya Sum Ha’, directed by Sudhir Moghe and Mukta Rajadhyaksha, which is based on Deshpande’s life.

Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak, and members of Deshpande’s family, Dinesh and Jyoti Thakur, will attend the event.

