In Pune’s outskirts, drones keep close watch for lockdown violators

Drone surveillance of crowded areas in the outskirts of Pune is helping Pune Rural Police and local administration to ensure effective lockdown. This form of surveillance has also helped in checking ‘local transmission’ of coronavirus (COVID-19), said officials.

Pune Rural Police, Pune Zilla Parishad and other elected local representatives had earlier initiated surveillance of public places and streets in Pune outskirts and bigger towns in the district, to keep a lookout for those violating the nationwide lockdown.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Patil said currently, six drones are keeping a watch on Nanded city, Wagholi, Lonavala, areas of Haveli taluka, Paud area as well as Baramati town.

“The drones have proved to be of great help. They are assisting us in keeping a close watch on people who have a tendency to gather in small groups unnecessarily, and they are also acting as a deterrent measure,” said Patil.

Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Office Ayush Prasad said such measures have helped the administration keep ‘local transmission’ of COVID-19 at bay in his jurisdiction.

“The police and local representatives took the initiative to use technology to achieve a successful lockdown. The drone helps us cover 5 km in an hour and can easily spot groups of people loitering around, or even those who are at a grocery shop but are not maintaining social distancing. It’s also easy to spot vehicular traffic violating the lockdown. One drone can keep watch on a cluster of villages,” said Prasad.

