Pune’s Mylab launches rapid test kits for early detection of HIV, HCV, Syphilis

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions is launching three new rapid kits for the early and fast detection of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), and Syphilis. These infections pose a major health challenge as World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates say that the daily caseload of STIs is set to reach 1 million per day globally.

“Among these tests, HIV 1/2 Ab and HCV Ab are rapid tests for the detection of antibodies specific to HIV-1 and HIV-2 and HCV respectively, while Syphilis Antibody test detects antibodies (IgG, IgA, IgM) to Treponema Pallidum (TP) to aid in the diagnosis of Syphilis,” Hasmukh Rawal, Mylab MD and co-founder, said in a statement Thursday.

The tests are easy to use, capable of being stored at room temperature and can be deployed at point of care in resource-limited settings. Additionally, these kits can be used at blood banks for the effective detection of transfusion-transmissible infections (TTIs) among blood donors and reducing their transmission. The test kits will be available at hospitals and labs by the end of this month.

PathoCatch HIV 1/2 Ab test

Weeks after exposure to HIV, the immune system recognises the presence of the virus and begins to generate HIV antibodies as an immune response. The PathoCatch HIV 1/2 Ab test measures the presence of antibodies in response to the presence of HIV. It provides accurate and reliable results in less than 20 minutes. HIV is the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

As per the 2021 NACO report, the number of People Living with HIV (PLHIV) is estimated at 24 lakh and AIDS-Related Deaths (ARD) are estimated at 42,000.

PathoCatch HCV Ab test

Most cases of the HCV are asymptomatic with patients unaware of the underlying infection. Hence, the early detection through testing is necessary to identify patients with infection especially the individuals having risk factors for exposure to the virus. This test detects antibodies generated as a response to HCV infection within 20 minutes. This test is particularly beneficial for high-risk population such as HIV patients, blood transfusion patients, and pregnant women. Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the virus.

The virus can cause chronic hepatitis, from a mild illness to a grave, lifelong illness, including liver cirrhosis and cancer. It is estimated that around 6 million people with hepatitis C in India, as per the WHO.

PathoCatch Syphilis Ab test

Disease spectrum of Syphilis ranges from the patient being asymptomatic to the development of serious complications involving the cardiovascular and central nervous system. It is of particular concern during pregnancy because of the risk of transplacental infection to the foetus. Stillbirths and childhood mortality due to Congenital Syphilis are being reported each year. Rapid tests for the detection of Treponemal antibodies can facilitate earlier diagnosis, access to treatment and linkage to care.

This test is a rapid immunoassay, detects IgG, IgM and IgA antibodies, providing accurate results during all stages of the disease, within 20 minutes.