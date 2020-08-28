Pune’s Malayali community gears up for low-key Onam

The feast, comprising more than 10 dishes including a sweet dish, is served on banana plantain leaf. (Representational)

This year’s Onam, Kerala’s largest festival, will not see the usual fervour of floral rangolis, traditional dance and music programmes or the elaborate banana plantain feasts by the Malayali community in the city. This year, the most important day of the festival falls on August 31.

“I usually visit my hometown for Onam but this year, it will be a quiet affair at home and may even be a working day,” said Rajneesh Pillai, who has been living in the city for over five years now.

The traditional feast prepared and served on the occasion will remain incomplete as several traditional ingredients are unavailable due to lockdown norms. The feast, comprising more than 10 dishes including a sweet dish, is served on banana plantain leaf.

“Many of the Kerala stores in the city have limited supplies of Kerala items. We plan a small celebration only. This year, the celebrations will be without friends and extended family,” said Maya Mohanan, a resident of Khadki.

Temples in the city, too, are yet to open their doors. The Khadki, Pimpri, Dehu Road and Rastha Peth temples will perform traditional puja without devotees this Onam.

