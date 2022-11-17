Pune’s Maitreyi Bokil tops 30-34 age group for women at Goa half Ironman competition

Thirty-two-year-old Maitreyi Bokil, a Pune-based nutritionist and exercise physiologist, topped her age group (30-34 years) for women at Goa’s half Ironman event held on November 13.

The distances of a half Ironman are equivalent to half the Ironman circuit in each of the disciplines: 1.9 km of swimming (1.2 miles), 90 km of cycling (56 miles) and 21.1 km of running, which is a half marathon (13.1 miles). At the Ironman 70.3 Goa organised by Yoska, a triathlon coaching firm, Bokil clocked 6 hours and 34 minutes to complete the event.

“Honestly, I am very humbled to get an age group ranking at an official Ironman event. I did not race to compete. I raced to finish strong and that is what I accomplished,” Bokil, who is back in Pune, told The Indian Express. She now qualifies to compete in the half Ironman 70.3 world championships to be held in August next year in Finland.

For this youngster, her hobby of exercising helped her find a career as a sports nutritionist and exercise physiologist. She has completed six full marathons, one full Ironman and three half Ironman 70.3 events. “I have been exercising since 2006 when I did my arangetram in Bharatanatyam and can count the days when I don’t workout. I provide consultation to a variety of athletes of all age categories for their sports-specific nutrition,” says Bokil. “I would also like to emphasise how important exercise is for all of us, how we should be targeting all five components of fitness in the week, even if the exercise session is as small as 20 minutes,” she adds.

Sports nutrition is not just for professional athletes, it is for all those who want to supplement their active lifestyle with the right nutrition, according to Bokil, who is being coached by Arjun Kandikuppa. The triathlete admits to facing several challenges. “One major challenge is cycling on Indian roads. I am lucky to take a support car along but there are so many serious cyclists who spend a lot of time and energy dodging potholes, trucks and speeding cars,” she says.

An important challenge is to take out time to train for triathlons and balance it with professional and family life. “If you are really passionate about this hobby, then eventually things do fall in place,” Bokil adds. “Dedicated daily training no matter what the day holds or what mental state I am in has helped me get the age group win. Consistency makes winners, is what I say about myself and I am also grateful to my family, friends and coach for pushing me to train,” she says.