Pune’s lockdown weekend features Japanese Zen poetry, storytelling and a historical Tamil play

The Zen Poems of Ryokan is the largest English translation yet made of his principal works.

Artsphere, an organisation based in Pune, believes that everyone is a storyteller. It encourages everybody who has story to tell — be it one that makes us happy, angry, sad, fills us with disgust, or are funny, scary or full of suspense. An online event has been planned with storyteller Nandita Saxena Paul with the promise to take listeners to a fantasy world of unusual characters, funny plots, hilarious dialogues and tricky situations. For kids between 5 and 11 years of age. On May 22, 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Charges: Rs 300. To register, contact 9561720001

Poet-priest Ryokan lived in the late Edo period in Japan and was considered the most important poet of his age. A volume of his poems, The Zen Poems of Ryokan, contains not only the largest English translation yet made of his principal works but also an introduction that sets the poetry in its historical and literary context. It also includes a biographical sketch of the poet. This online session is a part of Wild Surmise, a poetry reading group by Sameer Joshi as part of RAAH: A Literacy and Cultural Centre on May 23, 4 pm to 5.30 pm. Entry Free. Register on Townscript.

The play, Unusual Suspect, is an immersive murder mystery that unfolds online. A group of friends has come together on a video call for their college reunion. Things get hairy when they’re unwillingly roped in to solve a murder of their friend. You now have to race against time to make sure that you’re not the next victim of the murderer. The play involves solving puzzles, random tasks and your skills to protect yourself and find the murderer. On May 22 onward on Zoom. Tickets: Rs 249 on BookMyShow

Sivagamiyin Sabatham or The vow of Sivagami is a Tamil historical novel, written by Kalki, and published as a book in 1948. It is regarded as one of the greatest novels of Tamil literature. A play, based on it, takes you to South India in the 7th Century, a time of great historical events and figures, and focuses on ideals such as honour, love and friendship. On May 23, 6.30 pm, on BookMyShow. Charges: Rs 199

Here’s your chance to watch a piece by one of the most phenomenal dancer-choreographers of recent times, Pina Bausch. Palermo Palermo begins with a crash — of a wall—before a dancer appears striding over the rubble. The film is from a video footage of the piece, made shortly after the piece’s premiere in 1989, which has been digitally restored. On http://www.pinabausch.org.