Pune’s lockdown includes cutting-edge art and culture from the world over

A group of British women have discovered that their partners are actually undercover police officers who have been living with false identities. Each woman’s story is similar, revealing deception, manipulation and surveillance that span several decades. Now, they want to look for answers. A fully-staged drama production, Jackal Run is inspired by real events, and uses a blend of real witness testimony and imagined characters. It will be streamed by the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in the UK, one of the foremost arts institutions in the world. Till April 30. Log on to https://www.gsmd.ac.uk/spring_2021/jackal_run/

Love in the Lockdown is a performance that follows medieval musician Emilia and playwright Giovanni who enter into a relationship awkwardly through Zoom dates. Over 3 months, the separated lovers get closer and work on a project that is inspired by the book The Decameron by Boccaccio. Boccaccio placed The Decameron as a “14th Century box set” of 100 stories told by young people to while away their quarantine during the Black Death in Florence in 1348. Giovanni plans to reimagine The Decameron, drawing out parallels with the Covid-19 pandemic, while Emilia and her ensemble, played by The Telling, plan the music. But a number of forces are at work to challenge the lovers and test their relationship. What happens next? Presented by UK-based The Telling, Love in the Lockdown is available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_Bs4m0JlAs).

Art for Justice is a virtual programme by the Norman Rockwell Museum, the home of American Illustration, and the Greenburger Center for Social and Criminal Justice in the US. By juxtaposing iconic images created by Norman Rockwell and reimagined for the 21st Century by Pops Peterson, the talk will explore how art, through a single image, can elicit an immediate understanding of injustice and help lay the groundwork for conversation, a social reckoning and ultimately, change. On April 29. Log on to: https://www.nrm.org/events/

Declan is a contemporary ghost story that explores isolation, fear of the outside world and the distance between two friends. Set in a Wiltshire suburb in the UK, it has Jimbo recalling the disappearance of his best friend Declan. He is plagued by ghosts of the past, present and future. With the scent of Declan thick in the air, this is a story of total obsession that is enacted by Alistair Hall and has received rave reviews from crowds and critics alike. Free, On YouTube.

In January 2021, the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes in Ireland published its report investigating the discrimination experienced by vulnerable women and children in mother and baby institutions. The performance by Abbey Theatre, Home: Part One, is a direct response to the report on Mother and Baby Homes, focusing on the testimonies of survivors. Click on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tficNm7xcRE