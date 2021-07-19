Pune’s lockdown fare: Dastkar Bazaar goes online as does a course on the Mahabharata

A mini Dastkar Bazaar, is being held online to support artisans and enable you to access wood carving , embroideries, Kalighat painting, Dhokra artefacts and more. (Screengrab: www.handsondastkar.com)

For everybody who is fond of crafts and handlooms, Dastkar Bazaar is a must-visit. Now, a mini Dastkar Bazaar, is being held online to support artisans and enable you to access wood carving , embroideries, Kalighat painting, Dhokra artefacts and more. Till July 22 on https://www.handsondastkar.com/

PhotoArtiO: School of Photography is conducting a five-day workshop that will cover subjects such as portrait photography, posing and lighting and photo editing. Participants need to carry their own camera and lenses as there will be a two-hour practice sessions, besides two hours of demonstration.. From July 20 -24. Charges: Rs 15,000 (Included stay but not food). Book your seat on 9881581515

A workshop by Studio Artzone deals with the art of using the special Spirelli strings to weave interesting artefacts. The session is via recorded video so that you can access it from the comfort of your home. On July 21, 3 pm, and registrations are open. Charges; Rs 300. Contact (WhatsApp only): 9822 2544 72

Watch the video of Boondan Boondan, which is a part of Dancing with Artsphere by Pune-based dance studio Artsphere. This song marks the emotions among friends of meeting a beloved in the month of monsoon. The flavour is of Teej, a festival celebrated in north India. It has been choreographed and performed by Akshata Parekh, Karishma Harlalka and Mugdha Shivapurkar. Available on the YouTube channel https://youtu.be/sCo6PNA-oYk

The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute has opened admissions for the second batch of the Online course on Mahabharata, titled 18 Parvans of Mahabharata – Introduction to an Incredible Epic. The course is based on the Critical Edition of Mahabharata published by Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute. These lectures are bookended by an introductory address on the critical edition and a concluding address. Date – July 26-August 17, 7 pm to 8.30 pm.Charges – Rs 2,400. Contact: form: https://forms.gle/WxCtWc8Q8S7HohUS9

