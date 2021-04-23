Pune’s lockdown entertainment for children, adults comes from across the world

Declan is a contemporary ghost story that explores isolation, fear of the outside world and the distance between two friends. Declan, set in a Wiltshire suburb in the UK, has Jimbo recalling the disappearance of his best friend Declan. He is plagued by ghosts of the past, present and future. With the scent of Declan thick in the air, this is a story of total obsession that is enacted by Alistair Hall and has received rave reviews from crowds and critics alike. Free, on YouTube.

Adventure Island: A Virtual Treasure Hunt for Children revolves around a wizard, who has collected a priceless hoard of treasures, over the years. Now, a group of young adventurers have to discover this treasure with the help of little clues, puzzles and activities. Along the way, they will have to make a friendly genie as well as animals, besides a number of other characters. On April 24 and 25 on Zoom. Tickets: Rs 249.

The play, Unusual Suspect, is an immersive murder mystery that unfolds online. A group of friends has come together on a video call for their college reunion. Things get hairy when they’re unwillingly roped in to solve a murder of their friend. You now have to race against time to make sure that you’re not the next victim of the murderer. The play involves solving puzzles, random tasks and your skills to protect yourself and find the murderer. On April 24 on Zoom. Tickets: Rs 249 on BookMyShow

The iconic Guildhall School in the UK has had to postpone its spring season of events, but it has made a line up of online broadcasts available for free. The final-year actors of the school have worked with Barrel Organ to create All Your Houses, a play that explores how we cope when a historic crisis happens and time keeps moving on. On the Guildhall School’s YouTube channel till April 28.

Veterans of the stage — Lillete Dubey, Quasar Thakore Padamsee, Faezeh Jalali and Saurabh Shukla— will conduct masterclasses as part of an initiative of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards, titled Learnings@META. Log on to http://www.metawards.com.