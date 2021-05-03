Pune’s lockdown emotions will resonate with experiences of artists from across the world

The show Haal-E-Dil comprises eight monologues that revolve around sharing, being vulnerable, connecting and co-creating a space of community. Among the stories are of a person who has lost their father to suicide, and is lockdown-ed; a teenager who is figuring that people don’t really talk; a bipolar woman who is unsure of love and a corporate employee who has just figured that all they want is to be loved. On Zoom on May 8. Charges: Rs 350

Swatantra Theatre has taken its popular children’s theatre training online, in keeping with the curbs of the pandemic. The programme comprises training children in Voice Culture Development including pronunciation, modulation, speech and projection; Body Language and Acting; and Theatrical games, among others.The children will also participate in an online Live Children Theatre Festival which is streamed through different platforms. From May 4-June 20. Contact:9767178857/83296 96186

Sivagamiyin Sabatham or The vow of Sivagami is a Tamil historical novel, written by Kalki, and published as a book in 1948. It is regarded as one of the greatest novels of Tamil literature. A play, based on it, takes you to 7th-century south India, a time of great historical events and figures, and focuses on ideals such as honour, love and friendship.On May 8, 6.30 pm, on BookMyShow. Charges; Rs 199

Declan is a contemporary ghost story that explores isolation, fear of the outside world and the distance between two friends, Declan Set in a Wiltshire suburb in the UK, it has Jimbo recalling the disappearance of his best friend Declan. He is plagued by ghosts of the past, present and future. With the scent of Declan thick in the air, this is a story of total obsession that is enacted by Alistair Hall and has received rave reviews from crowds and critics alike. Free, On YouTube.

Isolation, loneliness and the fear of Zoom meetings — these are some of the themes of the performances that were filmed as part of Scenes for Survival, an initiative of the National Theatre Scotland to ensure that creativity continues from the home. Watch Aleister Crowley Summon the Devil in a play featuring a protagonist who is tired of every day feeling the same. In Isolation, a lonely woman struggles to come through the hellish, isolating odyssey of her illness. The works are on http://www.nationaltheatrescotland.com/events/scenes-for-survival

COVID-19 has deeply divided societies across the world. Jennifer Tang and Anthony Lau of UK’s Moongate Productions and Omnibus theatre have created 10 short plays, titled WeRNotVirus, which revolve around the racism that Britain’s Asian and south-east Asian people have been confronting. The pieces have been created by some of the country’s sensitive writers. Several videos are available on Youtube.

Love in the Lockdown is a performance that follows medieval musician Emilia and playwright Giovanni who enter into a relationship awkwardly through Zoom dates. Over 3 months, the separated lovers get closer and work on a project that is inspired by the book The Decameron by Boccaccio. Boccaccio placed The Decameron as a “14th Century box set” of 100 stories told by young people to while away their quarantine during the Black Death in Florence in 1348. Giovanni plans to reimagine The Decameron, drawing out parallels with the COVID-19 pandemic, while Emilia and her ensemble, played by The Telling, plan the music. But a number of forces are at work to challenge the lovers and test their relationship. What happens next? Presented by UK-based The Telling, Love in the Lockdown is available on YouTube till May 31 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_Bs4m0JlAs).