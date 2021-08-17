Pune’s Kirit Kokje and Holland’s Corina Van Dam winners of full-distance triathlon

For the first time in Maharashtra, a full distance triathlon event was completed on August 15. Kirit Kokje (39) from Pune and Corina Van Dam (48) from Holland were declared the winners of the triathlon.

The open water swim took place in Kasarsai Lake, outside Pune, and the bike leg took place on the Pune-Lonavala highway, ending with a looping run around the lake again.

The ‘Powerthon’ event boasted a successful finish with 96 per cent athletes who finished the entire full ironman distance of 3.8 km swimming, 180 km cycling and 42 km running events.

Athletes from across the country participated from cities like Hydrabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Nashik, Satara , Hissar and Ahmedabad.

National athlete Mihir Deo (21) from Pune came first in the Olympic category and Ritu Kudal (42) came first in the half-Olympic category.

Gurjyot Singh came first in the half-Ironman category and Devika Patel came first in the female half-Ironman category and third overall.

“It was a smooth event despite the heavy rains, which took the difficulty of the race to another level. I was so glad to see the athletes take the bad weather conditions in their stride and go on to finish the race in high spirits,” said race director and Ironman coach Chaitanya Velhal.