Pune’s Kharadi-Keshavnagar Bridge to open for traffic by August 15

Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale informed that the bridge will be opened for traffic as soon as the connecting road is completed.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readJul 30, 2026 09:42 PM IST
The road department took up the work of this bridge on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis at a cost of Rs 23.20 crore. (Image generated using AI)The road department took up the work of this bridge on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis at a cost of Rs 23.20 crore. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

With the construction of the Kharadi-Keshavnagar bridge, built on the Mula-Mutha river to facilitate traffic, nearing completion, the structure is scheduled to open to the public by August 15.

Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale informed that the bridge will be opened for traffic as soon as the connecting road is completed.

Kharadi, Mundhwa, Keshavnagar, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Wagholi and Vadgaon Sheri, witness crippling traffic daily. To solve this problem, the Pune Municipal Corporation had decided to build a new bridge on the Mula-Mutha river three years ago. The road department took up the work of this bridge on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis at a cost of Rs 23.20 crore.

“The main work of the bridge, which has been going on for the last two years, has been completed. The necessary infrastructure for traffic, including signals, has been set up on the Kharadi side. However, the bridge could not be opened for traffic as work on a 700-metre stretch from Renuka Mata Temple area in Keshavnagar to Godrej is still underway,” he said.

Also Read | Metro-style travel on roads: Pimpri-Chinchwad to pilot three-coach electric rapid transit system

Footpath work and asphalting is still underway and orders have been given to complete it by August 15, said Srinath Bhimale, chairman, PMC standing committee.

Project Details

  • Project cost: Rs 23 crore 20 lakh
  • Bridge length: 246.40 metres
  • Bridge width: 24 meters
  • Separate service road of 1 metre width on both sides
  • Separate footpath of 2 metres width

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
twitter

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments