Pune’s hospitals body urges civic administration to allow them in vaccination drive for 18-44 age group

Upset at not being allowed to participate in the drive to inoculate the age group of 18-44 years, the Association of Hospitals in Pune has urged the civic administration to convene a meeting and resolve the issue.

President of the association, Bomi Bhote, told The Indian Express that the private hospitals had earlier taken up the task of vaccinating senior citizens and also those in the age group 45 years and above.

“Now, when the time has come to provide services to the larger population, private hospitals are not being provided the vaccines,” Bhote said. `All efforts will go to waste if private hospitals are not allowed to participate in the vaccination drive,” Bhote pointed out.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Dr Manjusha Kulkarni, secretary of the Association said, “The intention of our member hospitals is to provide a helping hand and for reasons unknown to us, all the vaccine doses in stock from private hospitals have been called back by the PMC.”

“We are totally clueless about the vaccination drive for the 18 years and above population,” the letter states.

While hospitals have been informed about shortage of vaccines, there are no directives issued regarding vaccination protocol for this young age group. Hospitals have demanded information on whether they can directly procure vaccines from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech and the rate fixation for private hospitals.

Dr H K Sale, Executive Director of Noble hospital, said that hospitals have played a major role in the vaccination drive. “It has been more than ten days since vaccinations have come to a total standstill at private hospitals. We are getting so many enquiries from the public. PMC should involve us to support this huge drive,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Director of Health, Pune circle said that there was a limited supply of vaccine doses. Pune district has received 25,000 Covishield doses for the 45+ age group on Thursday night. Of these, 10,000 doses each was given to PMC and Pune Rural while PCMC got 5000 vaccine doses. “We are unlikely to get more doses over the weekend,” Dr Deshmukh told The Indian Express. For the 18 + age group there are Covaxin doses which are being distributed across some centres in the district.

However, vaccination for the 18-44 age group has several challenges with youngsters unable to get booking slots despite registering on the app. With just 32,000 vaccine doses of Covaxin to be administered to this group , there are limited doses. According to a ward medical officer, at some centres they had to call in the police to avoid overcrowding. A total of 22,957 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday. Of these 6,500 were in the 18-44 age group while 6525 beneficiaries were in the 45+ age group.

A total of 2.15 lakh beneficiaries in 18-44 age group vaccinated in the state.

Overall in the state, a total of 2.15 lakh beneficiaries have been administered Covid 19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group since the drive began on May 1. The state till May 6 has administered vaccine doses to 1.73 crore beneficiaries. In Pune a total of 23.90 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated while Mumbai has been able to administer the vaccine to 26.34 lakh beneficiaries.