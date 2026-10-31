Pune’s Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro line to start from November 4 at 6 am

Four months after it got a technical approval on safety to start services, the 23 km-long Pune metro Line 3 from Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar will begin operations at 6 am on November 4 and will ply at a frequency of six minutes during peak hours and 12 minutes during other hours. The last train will be at 10.30 pm from Maan-Hinjewadi and 11.40 pm from Shivajinagar.

The much-awaited Pune Metro Line-3 will be virtually inaugurated on November 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar will be present at the ceremony to be held at 10.30 am at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has developed Metro Line 3 with Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) implementing it.

PITCMRL chief executive officer Anil Kumar Saini said, “The last metro from District Court station towards Maan will leave at 11.40 pm.”

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At District Court Shivajinagar Metro station, Line-3 has been connected to Maha Metro Line-1, which travels between Pimpri-Chinchwad and Swargate and Line-2 between Vanaj to Ramwadi. For the convenience of passengers, a joint ticket app has been developed for Maha Metro and Line-3, he added.

PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary said, “The Pune Metro Line-3 starts from Maan and connects Shivajinagar, the major administrative and commercial hub of Pune, via Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi. The total estimated cost of this project, including land acquisition and relocation of various services and facilities is Rs 8,313 crore. This is the first metro project in the country to be implemented on a DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate and transfer) basis on a public-private partnership (PPP) model under the central government’s National Metro Rail Policy, 2017.”

Of the total 23 stations in this project, 17 will be opened for passengers from November 4. Of these stations, one staircase will be open at seven stations. These include stations at Maan, Maan-MIDC Circle Phase-2, Man-Bus Depot, Hinjewadi Phase-2 Circle-1, Padmabhushan Chowk, Agricultural College, and District and Sessions Court. Both escalators will be open for passengers at the remaining ten stations which include Hinjewadi Phase-2 Circle-2, Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk at Hinjewadi, Hinjewadi Phase-1, Wakad Chowk, Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Krida Sankul at Mhalunge, Mitcon at Balewadi, R K Laxman Museum at Balewadi, Aundh, Sakalnagar and Savitribai Phule Pune University. Of the remaining six stations, two are in the final stage of work and will be completed by the end of November 2026. The remaining four stations and their escalators will be completed in phases by January 2027.

To make passengers’ commuting experience easier once they get off the metro, separate pick-up and drop-off points are being created to make PMPML buses, rickshaws, app-based taxis and e-bikes available as soon as one exits the station. Parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers will also be provided near metro stations. For the safety of pedestrians, separate cycle lanes, spacious footpaths, crossing arrangements and bridges are being constructed. This will help reduce traffic congestion especially in the Hinjewadi area.