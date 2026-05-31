Pune’s heat may be more dangerous than thermometers reveal, warn scientists studying human heat stress

During the peak summer months of April and May 2024, the research team carried out readings every hour, every day between 9 am and 6 pm. (File Photo)

All through April and May this year, as the maximum and minimum temperatures soared in Pune, a team of scientists and students from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Fergusson College, and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), were performing detailed measurements to quantify the ambient heat in a manner that is directly relevant to humans.

Their data went beyond the air temperature. It was the wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT) that the team focused on.

According to the IMD, WBGT is one of the most commonly used indices by many organisations since the 1960s. “This index was originally invented in the 1950s in efforts to lower the risk of heat disorders during the training of the US Army and Marine troops. Since that time, WBGT has been applied in other settings, and is widely used for the evaluation of occupational heat stress exposure,” says IMD.