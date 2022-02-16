Pune’s ‘Goldman’ mourns demise of Bappi Lahiri

Pune resident Prashant Sapkal (29), who is a self-professed Bappi Lahiri fan, condoled the death of the singer-composer. Interestingly, Sapkal wears a lot of gold jewellery just like Lahiri used to do. His penchant for wearing gold jewellery has earned Sapkal the sobriquet ‘Goldman’. “The death of Bappi Lahiri is a big loss for the Indian music industry. The new generation of musicians should continue his legacy,” Sapkal said.

“I want to be like him. Like Bappi da, I am a religious person. He used to wear a Ganapati Bappa locket and I, too, always carry an Om Sai Ram bracelet. He has inspired me in many spheres of life,” he added.

“I enjoy his songs, especially when I am going through a rough patch. ‘Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost’ by him is one of my favourite songs,” Sapkal said.

The Pune resident, who has also joined the Nationalist Congress Party, said: “I’m inspired by the way Bappi da carved a special place for himself in the music industry. I want to make a name for myself in the public sphere through social work and political activism.”

Lahiri (69), who gave hits such as ‘I Am A Disco Dancer’, ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ and ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’, passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday.