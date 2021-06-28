Pune’s ghat areas to get moderate rain on Monday: IMD

The IMD has predicted cloudy weather in Pune today. (File)

Ghats areas of Pune could witness moderate intensity rainfall (15.6mm to 64.4mm) in the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

However, city limits are likely to continue to experience light rain on the day, IMD added.

This week, the southwest monsoon is expected to remain subdued and presently, there are no active weather systems over Maharashtra.

The forecast suggests that the city’s weather could turn cloudy towards late afternoon or evening hours on Monday. The maximum temperature will be around 28 degrees and the minimum temperature will be close to 22 degrees on the day.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 28, 2021

Pune city AQI – 37 – Satisfactory

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.