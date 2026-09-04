Pune’s ‘frequent flier’ cat and the art of travelling with pets

Written by Tejas Sane and Kalyani Lad

Being a pet parent, planning for a vacation used to mean booking a kennel or finding a sitter. Today, many pet owners look for travel carriers instead, as more of them are opting to take their pets along. And while airports may usually be chaotic, they often turn into surprisingly warm spaces for traveling animals as airlines quickly adapt to cater to the trend.

Vishakha Bhagat-Date knows this routine well. She regularly flies between Pune and Bengaluru with her 12-year-old cat, Kittu. A bad kennel experience initially pushed Vishakha to try air travel with her cat.

Twenty-one flights later, Kittu today is not just a seasoned flyer who rests calmly under the passenger seat but also a familiar face at the terminal. Ground staff and regular flyers instantly recognise the calm, senior feline. They also recognise her owner, Vishakha, as “Kittu’s parent”.

This warm relationship peaked during Kittu’s milestone 20th flight when the Akasa Air airport staff surprised Vishakha with a personalised, handmade card dedicated to their first “frequent flier cat” to celebrate the occasion.

“The staff at the airport know Kittu well,” Vishakha says. “We humans have been flying for a while now, but sharing this experience with your pet is worth it.” She notes the clearance requires minimal fuss: a veterinary fitness certificate, updated vaccinations, and a properly sized carrier.

Nidhi Jacob from Delhi has flown with her dog, Maximus, a Shih Tzu, for nearly five years. “When we once tried to leave without him, he staged a two-day hunger strike,” says Nidhi. This prompted them to make the decision to take him along as well. “He is a member of the family, and we treat him like a king,” she says.

Story continues below this ad

The handmade card gifted to pet cat Kittu by Akasa Air staff. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement) The handmade card gifted to pet cat Kittu by Akasa Air staff. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Airlines do not sell separate pet tickets. They treat the animal and carrier as excess baggage and charge based on the combined weight. Nidhi realised that quality boarding costs Rs 800 to Rs 900 a day. A two-week kennel stay easily exceeds her own Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 flight ticket, making flying together the smarter financial choice.

Fitting under the seat also saves smaller pets from the biggest aviation gamble – the cargo hold. When larger animals travel as cargo, the aircraft captain has the final say at the boarding gate. If the plane lacks proper oxygen systems in the hold, the airline can deny the animal boarding at the last minute.

Airlines like Akasa Air and Air India remove this stress by allowing animals up to 10 kg in the cabin. Akasa offers priority boarding and window seats. Air India mandates that flat-faced breeds like Shih Tzus fly exclusively in the cabin to prevent breathing problems. IndiGo Airlines, however, strictly bans regular pets.

“For us, Kittu’s journey is a wonderful reflection of how deeply pets are woven into the lives of families today, and why pet-inclusive travel matters. As more pet parents choose to travel with their companions, their feedback and experiences have helped shape the evolution of Pets on Akasa,” says Naarayan T V, Chief Marketing Officer, Akasa Air.

Crossing international borders

Story continues below this ad

Crossing international borders brings a steeper climb. Neha Kumthekar recently flew her 42-pound dog from California to Mumbai on Qatar Airways. When San Francisco suddenly capped cargo weights at 32 pounds, she had to drive to Los Angeles just to find an eligible flight. Her bills included a $450 cargo fare, $700 for a USDA health certificate, and Rs 1,000 for an Indian quarantine permit.

For long-distance relocations, keeping a pet close can demand intense preparation. When Smiti Srivastava moved from Delhi to the UK, she spent months navigating strict paperwork guidelines so her cat, Cinnabun, could fly in the cabin. “If you have decided to keep a pet, then you need to treat it like family,” she says. Smiti shared a moment at the airport. She had woken from a nap to use the restroom, only to step back out and find Cinnabun waiting right outside the door. He had followed her scent past whispering travelers. “He was so scared, but all he cared about was me,” Smiti says.

Despite the paperwork, strict weight limits, and route changes, many pet parents are actively opting to fly with their pets, claiming that the hassle is a small price to pay to keep their whole family together, making it a significant new trend in domestic air travel in India.

(Tejas Sane and Kalyani Lad are interns with The Indian Express)