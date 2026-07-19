Pune’s elevated roads to use Malaysian tech, will need fewer pillars: Nitin Gadkari

Speaking at the ceremony, Gadkari said Pune is among the three or four most traffic-choked cities in the country, adding that this congestion is also driving up pollution levels. (Image: @nitin_gadkari/X)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that a Malaysian technology will be used for the construction of three major elevated road corridors in Pune district.

Gadkari, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, had on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the three corridors – Pune-Shirur, Hadapsar-Yavat, and Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur – which are expected to ease the city’s chronic traffic congestion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gadkari said Pune is among the three or four most traffic-choked cities in the country, adding that this congestion is also driving up pollution levels. He pointed out that key highways connecting Pune to neighbouring cities – the Pune-Solapur, Pune-Kolhapur, Pune-Nashik and Pune-Mumbai routes – have all seen vehicle traffic exceed previous records, with little room left to widen these roads any further.