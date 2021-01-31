Pune’s Dr Vinita Apte receives ‘Mahatma Award’

Dr Vinita Apte, founder and president the of TERRE Policy Centre, a Pune-based organisation working in the field of environment conservation, was honoured with the 'Mahatma Award'.

The Mahatma Award is internationally awarded by the Mahatma Award Committee to promote the work of individuals and organisations, across the world, that have made significant contributions to society in the field of environmental conservation.

The Mahatma Award was established by social entrepreneur and social activist Amit Sachdev, director of New York-based Liveweek Foundation, who is also known as the ‘CSR man of India’ for his advocacy for the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Bill in India. The award was given by Shallu Jindal, president, of the Jindal Steel Foundation, in the presence of Sachdev in Delhi.

Dr Apte has been honoured with the award for her work in fighting climate change at the national and international levels. The TERRE Policy Centre is a leading organization in Pune working in the field of climate change and environment. It has contributed by planting thousands of trees across the city and Maharashtra in the past few years.

The organisation has started an olympiad for students at the national level for environmental awareness and millions of students participate in it every year. It has also contributed by revitalising wells in rural areas and popularising the use of solar energy, and also played an important role in improving the livelihood of rural women.

“Although the award in the name of Mahatma Gandhi has encouraged me to work more, the responsibility has also increased. It was due to the success and hard work of my colleagues at the TERRE Policy Centre that I have achieved this milestone” said Dr Apte.