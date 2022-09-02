scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Pune’s Dr Arvind Chopra selected American College of Rheumatology Masters member

Dr Chopra is best known for the WHO ILAR COPCORD (Community-oriented programme for control of rheumatic diseases) population surveys at multiple sites in India which provided an estimate of the national burden of arthritis. His model was adopted by several countries.

Dr Arvind Chopra (Express photo)

Renowned rheumatologist Pune-based Dr Arvind Chopra, who is best known for the WHO ILAR COPCORD (Community-oriented programme for control of rheumatic diseases) population surveys, has been selected as a member of the 2022 class of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Masters.

This recognition as a Master of the American College of Rheumatology is one of the highest honours that the reputed college bestows upon rheumatologists from across the world with exceptional achievements of national and international eminence with the award of ‘ACR Master’.

So far, three Indians have received this highest global recognition. The award will be presented on November 10 during the opening ceremony of the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology in Philadelphia.

Dr Chopra’s World Health Organisation’s ILAR COPCORD population surveys at multiple sites in India from 1996-2015 provided an estimate of the national burden of arthritis. His India COPCORD model was adopted by several countries. After a continuous COPCORD programme for 25 years in Pune’s Bhigwan village, a repeat population survey was carried out in 2022 to determine the epidemiology transition and transformation in the arthritis landscape.

Other Reads |A football-sized, 2.5 kg cyst removed from uterus in Mumbai

“I owe a large part of my success to the excellent team in the Centre for Rheumatic Diseases (CRD) Pune. I have also enjoyed unstinted support from rheumatology colleagues all over India. The WHO COPCORD (community-oriented programme for control of rheumatic diseases) India has completed over 25 years. Several urban and rural population surveys were completed to unravel the huge neglected burden and suffering of arthritis patients and provide effective relief through free diagnosis and therapy services. Overall, the award is a proud moment for Indian rheumatology,” Dr Chopra told The Indian Express.

Dr Chopra is an alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, with several top academic awards and distinctions, including a President Gold Medal, to his credit. Earlier, he had served as a medicine faculty and physician specialist in the Armed Forces. During the latter period, he developed clinical skills in rheumatology and participated in several arthritis research projects. In Pune, he set up the Centre for Rheumatic Diseases and it soon became a centre for education and training (rheumatology fellowship programme and PhD), with different research and community activities.

He also founded and supervised a successful ‘The Bone and Joint Decade’ (BJD) 2000-2010 National Action Network programme for India which won several global awards. In 2008, he was made a BJD ambassador. In 2000, he facilitated the foundation of Mission Arthritis India, a patient support group for awareness and education, and is the medical adviser. He had chaired the Musculoskeletal Disease Task Force of the Indian Council of Medical Research for several years.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 02:44:30 pm
