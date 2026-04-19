Pune’s domestic workers reinvent themselves through App-based services

Work is assigned through apps, often with short notice, and demand fluctuates through the week, with weekends typically busier than weekdays.

By Nilambari Salunke

In Pune’s gated societies, a quiet shift is underway. Domestic workers, once dependent on word-of-mouth jobs, are increasingly signing up with app-based platforms as demand for household help continues to rise across the city.

For Reshma Sartape (40), who works with Urban Company, this has translated into more consistent work. “The company says earning is in our hands, they just provide the work,” she says.

Earlier, she faced uncertainty in her income and often worked long hours for relatively low pay in traditional domestic jobs.

Now, she says, the situation has improved. “At least now I am sure about my income. It helps me manage my household expenses better,” she adds, noting that while cancellations can affect how much she earns, payments are received regularly. She also says she feels safer and more at ease working through the platform.