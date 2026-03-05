Pune’s Dive Ghat to remain closed for traffic from 12 noon to 2 pm today due to blasting work

The Dive Ghat section was earlier closed for two hours on February 23 for the road-widening work.

The Dive Ghat section of the Pune-Saswad Road will be closed for traffic between 12 noon and 2 pm Thursday.

Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav confirmed that the stretch from Hadapsar to Dive Ghat, on the Alandi-Pandharpur Palkhi route, will be closed for two hours due to the blasting work being carried out as part of the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) highway-widening project.

Under this project, the work of breaking the hard rocks in the mountains at Dive Ghat will be undertaken with the help of explosives. Since explosives will be used, the traffic police said, the road-closure decision was taken for the safety of passengers and vehicles.