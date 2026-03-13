Pune’s deadliest black spot claims another life: motorcyclist killed as truck rams 6 vehicles at Navale Bridge

The road accident near Navale Bridge in Pune where a truck hit six vehicles on Friday (Express Photo)

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Pune after a speeding truck collided with six vehicles near the ‘black spot’ of Navale Bridge on the Mumbai–Bengaluru highway, on Friday morning.

The police have identified the deceased as Ashpak Hanif Chowdhary, 36, a resident of Ashraf Nagar in Kondhwa.

According to the police, a truck coming from the Katraj side lost its course at a traffic signal junction and rammed into six vehicles, one after the other, around 6.30 am. The truck ran over the motorcyclist, causing his death on the spot, the police said, adding that the accused driver had fled from the spot after the mishap.