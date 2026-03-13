Pune’s deadliest black spot claims another life: motorcyclist killed as truck rams 6 vehicles at Navale Bridge

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Pune after a speeding truck collided with six vehicles near the ‘black spot’ of Navale Bridge on the Mumbai–Bengaluru highway, on Friday morning.
The police have identified the deceased as Ashpak Hanif Chowdhary, 36, a resident of Ashraf Nagar in Kondhwa.
According to the police, a truck coming from the Katraj side lost its course at a traffic signal junction and rammed into six vehicles, one after the other, around 6.30 am. The truck ran over the motorcyclist, causing his death on the spot, the police said, adding that the accused driver had fled from the spot after the mishap.
“Chowdhary worked as a driver on a private vehicle. He was going to his workplace. We have detained the truck driver, identified as Shankar Gopalrao Medebane, 33, of Bidar in Karnataka. Further investigation is on,” said Asaram Shete, senior inspector with the Narhe police station.
The driver was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 324, and sections 184, 134 (a)(b), 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.
Meanwhile, the incident had caused a traffic jam in the Navale Bridge area for some time. The police said the vehicles damaged in the incident were cleared from the road to restore traffic.
Navale Bridge, a black spot
Navale Bridge is listed as a black spot on the Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India.
According to norms, a stretch of 500 metres of a road, on which five or more accidents with fatalities or grievous injuries have taken place in three years, is referred to as a “black spot”. Multiple accidents have been reported in the Navale Bridge area over the last few years, the police said.
Last November, eight people died, and 13 were injured, when an overloaded truck going from Satara to Mumbai via Katraj Dehu Road Bypass, lost control on the Navale Bridge slope, and hit multiple vehicles.