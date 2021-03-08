Pune’s daily coronavirus case count breaches 2000-mark

According to the state data, Pune now has more than 20,000 active cases, the highest for any city.

As was being feared, Pune’s daily coronavirus case count breached 2,000-mark on Sunday, data released by the state government showed. The last time Pune had recorded more than 2,000 cases was five months ago, in October last year. Right now, Pune numbers are highest for any city in the country.

The district authorities release a separate set of numbers every day, and those area little different from the state data. The district data shows that 2,044 cases were discovered in Pune on Sunday, which included 984 from the Pune Municipal Corporation areas, and 629 from Pimpri Chinchwad. The remaining 431 came from cantonment and rural areas.

The number of daily new cases in Pune had come down to less than 400 in January before it began to rise again. In the last three weeks, the district has consistently been reporting more than 1,000 cases every day, and powering the resurgence of the epidemic in Maharashtra state, which discovered over 11,000 new cases on Sunday, also a five-month high.

According to the state data, Pune now has more than 20,000 active cases, the highest for any city. The district has so far recorded more than 4.2 lakh confirmed infections, second only to Delhi, where over 6.4 lakh people have been found to be infected with the virus till now.

The district data puts the number of active cases substantially lower at 14,087, of which 9,279 infected patients were under home isolation, while 4,808 were in hospitals.

Eight deaths were reported from Pune on Sunday, according to the district data, taking the total death toll to 9,303,. Only Mumbai and Delhi have recorded more coronavirus-related deaths.

Despite the surge in cases, there hasn’t been any increase in the number of samples being tested. On Sunday, 12,501 samples were tested for Covid-19. So far, a little more than 24 lakh samples have been tested in the district.