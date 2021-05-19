Pune’s daily Covid cases continue to decline; testing down in district

Senior citizens wait for their turn at a vaccination centre in Pune (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

By Seona James

The daily count of cases in Pune has continued to decline, though some of it could be attributed to a reduced number of tests as well. On Tuesday, 3,741 new cases were discovered in the district.

It was higher than the 2,996 cases detected on Monday, but in line with the general declining trend of the last few days. Monday’s dip was because only 22,488 samples were tested. On Tuesday, the tests increased to 23,993, but it was still considerably lower than the average of over 35,000 that was being done last week. Over 5,000 cases were being detected during that time.

There has been no let-up in the number of deaths, however. On Tuesday, 108 deaths were reported from the district, taking the total death toll, from the start of the pandemic, to 15,549.

State government data, however, continues to show a far less number of deaths in the district. The state bulletin showed only 52 deaths in Pune district on Tuesday. The total death toll according to state data is 10,483.

Active cases in the district have come down to 72,147, which is the lowest since the beginning of April. On Tuesday, 7,358 patients were declared to have recovered.

The district has also witnessed a decline in the administration of vaccinations. Due to a shortage of supply, no vaccines were administered in the district for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. A substantial number of second doses are yet to be administered and the vaccination drive for citizens below the age of 45 is yet to begin.