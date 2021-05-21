Pune’s daily case count drops below 4,000, active cases less than 65,000 now

Written by Seona James

After a day’s spike, the daily case count in Pune dropped below 4,000 again on Thursday. The district recorded 3,801 new cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections so far to over 9.88 lakh.

The rise and fall in the case count in the district has been coinciding with the increase or decrease in the number of samples tested. On Wednesday, for example, 30,526 tests were carried out, and on Thursday, this number dropped to 29,299. Correspondingly, the case count dropped from 4,557 on Wednesday to 3,801 on Friday. So far, more than 47.60 lakh samples have been tested in the district.

There has been a consistent decline in the number of active cases in the city for almost ten days now. During this time, the number of active cases has fallen from over a lakh to less than 65,000 now.

Nearly half the positive cases in the Pune district are now being reported from the rural areas. On Thursday, out of the 3,801 detections, 1,854 came from the rural areas. Only 931 positive cases were discovered in Pune Municipal Corporation areas while 716 were detected in Pimpri Chinchwad. The remaining cases came from the cantonment and other areas of the district.

As many as 94 deaths were recorded in the district on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 15,757, according to the data released by the district administration. The state government data, however, shows only 10,728 deaths in the district so far. The discrepancy in the two databases has continued for months now. Some of the deaths are updated in the state database at a later time. Like on Thursday, the state government bulletin showed 193 deaths in Pune, while the district administration had 94.