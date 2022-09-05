scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Pune’s cultural calendar: Stories of Ganpati, art exhibition and a ‘trip’ to Java

Ganpati Festival Walk on September 7; Brush Strokes 2 to feature works of 17 artists; Book, Chai and More to discuss Footsteps by Indonesian author Pramoedya Ananta Toer.

Sharannya Sakorkar

In Ganpati’s footsteps

When you go on a walk with Western Routes, there is more than simply an exchange of information. The Ganesh Festival Walk, for instance, will go into the bylanes of the old city, visit the Manache Ganpati pandals and include stopping by some famous outlets of traditional food such as ukdiche modak. On September 7, 7.45 am-9.30 am. Entry: Rs 600 for each adult and Rs 300 per child. Contact: 9405591758.

World of colour

Art exhibition ‘Brush Strokes 2’ will feature the works of 17 artists of different age groups and styles, ranging from paintings on Lord Krishna and the ghats of Varanasi to cultural paintings, that have been made using techniques such as knifework, texture work, sponge-roller work, and spray technique. The exhibition is being organised by Kalashri Arts, founded by artist Nilesh Pawar. At Darpan Art Gallery, Patrakar Nagar, near Senapati Bapat Road, from September 9 to 11.

The art of Prashant Hirlekar is marked by spontaneity, varied themes and a sense of playfulness. According to Saffronart, one of India’s leading auction houses, Hirlekar “…evokes a magical feeling of enchantment in the viewer”. A collection of his works, titled ‘Being Enlightened”, will be exhibited at Monalisa Kalagram till September 11, 10.20 am-7.30 pm. Contact: 08975223030

Bani Khurana

The write word

Book, Chai and More, an event to celebrate literature every second Sunday of the month, will discuss Footsteps by Indonesian author Pramoedya Ananta Toer. Set at the beginning of the 20th century, it revolves around one of the few European-educated Javanese called Minke, who is starting a new life in a new town, Betawi. “But, Minke can no more escape his past than he can escape his situation as part of an oppressed people under a foreign power”. On September 11, 4 pm-5.30 pm. Entry: Free, at Raah and online

Rajashree Jangle

Love, actually

Tu Mhanshil Tasa revolves around two people who married two years ago and, thanks to their distinctive natures, the daily situations at home are beginning to become strange and annoying. The outside world also throws up its share of traumatic events. How the couple negotiates the pitfalls is the subject of the Marathi play, which stars Sankarsan Karhade and Bhakti Desai in the lead. At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on September 10, 9.30 pm and Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Natyagruha on September 11, 12.30 pm. Entry: Rs 300 onward.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 02:30:53 pm
Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

'Pressured to frame me, CBI officer died by suicide': Manish Sisodia

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Sexual assault case: K'taka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till Sep 14

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

