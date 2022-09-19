Pune’s cultural calendar: Book fair, theatre festival and fun with science

City-based Swatantra Theatre celebrates Hindi Diwas with four iconic plays — Ashadh Ka Ek Din, written by Mohan Rakesh; Vasant Kanetkar’s Ithe Oshalala Mrityu which has been adapted to Sihar Uthi Thi Maut Yahan; An Evening with Chekov, which is based on seven short stories by Russian writer Anton Chekhov and Ajay Shukla’s Taj Mahal Ka Tender. At Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskrutik Bhavan, Ghole Road on September 23 and 24. Entry: Contact: 9767178857, 8329696186

The Base has sent out an open call to electronic music producers and DJs to demonstrate their sets all day in “a new age audio visual experience”. There are special opportunities for select artists to showcase their best demos and original music from 7 pm. Entry is free for audiences and partygoers till 6.30 pm. At The Base, Building No.3, 306,43/1 off Karve Road, Erandwane, on September 22, 5 am to 11.30 pm. Contact: 07620177229

A series of workshops for 8-15-year-olds aims to impart concepts of basic science through various activities, organised by InteleQ. There will be hands-on activities for children to observe, think and discover the effects of materials on light — phenomena such as reflection, refraction, scattering of light and dispersion of light. There will also be make-and-take-home models for participants. At Kothrud on September 25, 10 am to 1 pm. Entry: Rs 399. Contact: 8484931493

From fiction, non-fiction, self-help and management to fantasy, autobiographies and romance, an entire spectrum of titles will feature at the Pune Book Festival. There will also be a variety of books on cooking, yoga, gardening, spirituality, travel, parenting and astrology, among others. At the Institute of Engineering, opposite COEP hostel from September 22 to October 2. Prices start at Rs 50. Contact: 9819486350

A few kilometres ahead of Satara are the fascinating locales of Kaas and Thoseghar, which are among the biodiversity hotspots of the world. Journeys, where travel is accompanied by knowledge sharing about flora and fauna, has organised a day-long trip to the lateritic plateau. On September 25, pick-up from 7.30 am. Entry: Rs 2,500. Contact: 9890307271.