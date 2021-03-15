Pune’s cultural calendar — a mix of theatre, art exhibitions & virtual workshops

If you have had your fill of virtual art walks, Phoenix Palladium has organised an art exhibition, titled Luxefest, featuring 24 artists at mall across the city – Atrium and Central Courtyard, among others. You can discover painting, sculptures and installations as well as enjoy panel discussions across categories- fashion, beauty, lifestyle and art in 2021. Till March 31.

Old newspapers are stacked for the raddiwallah in most households but did you know you could upcycle these to make beautiful pieces of art. An online workshop on newspaper painting by Studio Artzone shows you how On March 17, 11 am onward. Entry: Rs 300. Registration via WhatsApp: 9822 254472

There is always something interesting happening in the life of Mr. Dhananjay Mane, the protagonist of the play Dhananjay Mane Ithech Rahtat. The comic family drama revolves around Mane and his wife and infuses events with solid practical teachings. At Bat Gangadhar Rang Mandir on March 19. Tickets: Rs 300 onward on BookMyShow.

Is your child a storyteller, but does cannot write it as well as there favourite author? An online course by the British Council has got them covered. Be it writing blogs, journalism stories, short stories or creating characters, the Creative Writing Course for Kids course is especially designed for children between 11-14 years. The course focuses on the writer’s voice and perspective; out-of-the-box thinking; artistic expression and critical appreciation for different writing styles. From March 20 to April 25. Cost: Rs 6,500 per participant. British Council library members can avail themselves of a 15 per cent discount. Contact: Indialibraries@britishcouncil.org

Paintings, sculptural installations, drawings, collage works and prints — Delhi-based artist M. Pravat creates these with material that draw on lived experiences of the built environment. His works evoke the disintegration of cityscapes where blueprints, maps, architecture and geological land mass collapse into one another. Titled Fugitive Dust, the exhibition is being held at VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery. Till May 02 at Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

