Pune’s weekly Covid positivity rate twice that of state, cases may plateau in 7-10 days

THE NUMBER of Covid-19 cases in Pune may decline in the next seven to 10 days, state health authorities said. While the state on Thursday reported a weekly positivity rate of 42 per cent in the Pune district, experts said there is no reason to panic.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, State Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Maharashtra, told The Indian Express that the cases started much later in Pune, Nagpur and other districts. “It is expected that cases will plateau in the next 7-10 days,” Dr Vyas said.

According to the state health department report, which was presented in the cabinet meeting on Thursday, Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate (WPR) is at 24 per cent. Nagpur (45 per cent), Pune (42 per cent), Nashik (41 per cent) are among the top three districts with a WPR twice that of the state. Mumbai (9 per cent) and Thane (16 per cent) are among the 13 districts whose WPR is less than the state average.

In the third week (January 13-19), there were 71,537 Covid-19 infections in the Pune district, while there was a 25 per cent rise in infections during January 20-26 when 89,585 Covid cases were reported from the district.

The district registered its peak of third wave on January 24 when 93,642 active patients were in its jurisdiction with almost half of them from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area.

On Wednesday, 12,371 patients were cured of disease while 11,358 new cases were detected on Thursday while seven succumbed to the infection. Thus, the active cases reduced from 92,973 on Wednesday to 91,953 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day, the active Covid-19 caseload continued to reduce in Pune district despite the high daily positivity rate as more patients are getting cured than those getting infected.