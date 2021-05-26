Pune’s Covid caseload crosses 10 lakh

The daily number of persons recovering from Covid-19 is more than twice the number of new infections being reported.

Pune’s Covid positive cases crossed 10 lakh on Tuesday. Till date, Pune district has reported a total of 10,00,330 Covid-19 cases, according to data from the district health department. Overall, there have been 16,348 deaths due to Covid-19.

The daily number of persons recovering from Covid-19 is more than twice the number of new infections being reported. According to the data, there were 2,786 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday in Pune while the number of persons who recovered from Covid was 6,225. Till date, a total of 9,45,974 people have recovered from Covid-19.

Among the new infections reported Tuesday, 739 were from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 590 from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 1,457 from Pune rural and Cantonment areas. There are a total of 16,577 people admitted to various hospitals in Pune while 21,600 are in home isolation.

Of those who are hospitalised, a total of 3,814 are from the city, 3,807 are from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 8,956 are from Pune rural areas. At least 5,054 people are quarantined at their homes in Pune city, 2,127 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 14,419 across Pune rural areas.

As many as 80 deaths were reported Tueday of which 35 were from Pune city, 26 from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 19 from Pune rural areas. On Tuesday, a total of 21,815 samples were tested while as many as 48.89 lakh samples have been tested till date.

Pune district receives 51,000 Covishield doses, 6,900 Covaxin ones

On Tuesday, Pune district received 51,000 Covishield doses and 6,900 Covaxin doses, said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Director (medical), Pune circle, which includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts. Till May 24, Pune has administered as many as 26.70 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine, according to state health department data.

At least 1.45 lakh healthcare workers have received the first dose while 85,539 have got both doses. Among frontline workers, a total of 2.14 lakh have got the first dose while 83,813 have got both vaccine shots.

Since the third phase of the vaccination began on May 1 in the 18-44 age group, Pune has been able to administer vaccine doses to a total of 60,143 beneficiaries. In the 45 years and above age group, a total of 16.98 lakh people have got the first vaccine shot while 3.8 lakh have got both jabs.