At Pune’s Command hospital, organs of brain-dead woman save five lives

A well-coordinated effort by authorities at the hospital of the Army’s southern command in Pune late on Thursday night ensured that five severely ill patients received new leases of life after the family of a 34-year-old brain-dead woman consented to donate her organs.

Brig Bhupesh Goyal, deputy commandant of the Army hospital, told The Indian Express that between Thursday night and early Friday morning, the organs such as kidneys were transplanted on to two serving soldiers. “Eyes were preserved at the eye bank of the Command Hospital (Southern Command) Armed Forces Medical College complex,” Brig Goyal said.

The liver was retrieved by a team of surgeons from Ruby Hall Clinic for a patient at the hospital.

The brain-dead woman was the wife of a recently retired soldier. Admitted on Thursday, she was declared brain-dead and her relatives consented to donate her organs.

The transplant team at the Command hospital including physicians Lt Col Bhaskar Dutt, Lt Col Sudeep Prakash, surgeons Col Bharat and Lt Col Abhishek Shukla and anaesthesiologist Lt Col Akhil Goel was activated and alerts were sent to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre and the Army Organ Retrieval and Transplant Authority.

Brig Goyal said there were at least two lakh persons in the country who required organ transplants for various reasons. However, fewer than ten per cent of the patients get organs, he said.

Two doctors among organ recipients at Pimpri hospital

When three patients benefited from organ transplant donation recently at the Dr D Y Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Pimpri, two of them were doctors, according to dean Dr J S Bhawalkar.The doctors received a liver and kidney each.

On July 8, a 25-year-old man admitted to the hospital was declared brain-dead because of intracranial bleeding. Mayuri Barge, transplant coordinator, said that after the family was convinced to donate his organs, two kidneys, liver and both corneas were donated. One kidney was donated to a patient at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital while the other was for a 40-year-old doctor at the Dr D Y Patil hospital. The man’s liver was transplanted on to a 65-year-old doctor at the hospital.

Also Read | Pune: Applications open for teacher training workshop on climate education

In another incident, a 56-year-old man was critically injured in a road accident and was declared brain-dead. His liver was allocated on July 9 for a patient at the Dr D Y Patil hospital.

“Our team went there. The liver was retrieved by Dr Aditya Date and despite heavy rains, they started from 10.30pm from the Solapur hospital and reached Pune at 2.30am on July 10,” Dr Bhawalkar said.

Dr Sharan Narute and Dr Bipin Vipute’s teams transplanted the liver on to a 72-year-old woman at the Pimpri hospital. One kidney of the 56-year-old man was donated for a patient at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.