Pune’s Chinchwad seat: Home to brisk development, saddled with challenges

The biggest of the three constituencies in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chinchwad constituency has a total voter count of 5.16 lakh. A major chunck of development works undertaken by the civic body in the past few years has taken place in this constituency.

Chinchwad has upmarket areas like Sangvi, Pimple Gurav, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Nilakh, Rahatni, Wakad, Chinchwad Thergaon, Kalewadi, Kiwale, Ravet and Walhekarwadi. All these areas are close to the Hinjewadi IT Park. These areas have seen rapid development in the last 10-15 years with large number of residential societies, commercial complexes, hotels, gardens, malls and flyovers coming up at brisk pace.

However, the constituency faces two major problems — of acute water shortage and unchecked growth of illegal constructions. The civic body has not been able to provide water to new constructions that have spawned across the constituency. The region has to heavily rely either on tankers or borewell for water.

In terms of illegal constructions, activists say the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation develops cold feet to tackle the problem. They say since many people’s representatives are builders, the civic body turn a blind eye to the issue of illegal constructions.

In the constituency, Pimple Gurav, from where sitting MLA Laxman Jagtap hails, has seen most development. Opposition parties have alleged that the civic body was implementing all smart city projects in Pimple Gurav and nearby areas while ignoring other areas.

Newly developed areas under Chinchwad constituency —Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav, Wakad and new Sangvi — have had their own share of problems. Of these, transportation and garbage rank high, both owing to over ten-fold increase in the population in these areas.

Residents’ hope of a safer living and ease of commute grew after a new police commissionerate dedicated for Pimpri- Chinchwad was constituted, but all of it came down crashing with very little effect seen on ground.

“I stay about 5 km from my workplace in Hinjewadi phase-I. But due to poorly planned infrastructure and traffic congestion, the one way commute time during the peak hours can go over an hour. There is no alternate route or reliable public transport on the route,” said Sagar Mishra, a resident of Wakad.

Several flyovers, sub-ways, under-passes have been constructed in Pimple Saudagar, Chinchwad, Wakad and Sangvi areas, but residents say poor planning and execution have left many of these infrastructure fruitless in these populated areas.

With mega residential societies, some even going over 500 apartments, mushrooming in these areas, waste disposal is yet another challenge. Garbage burning is a common practice in Wakad and Hinjewadi.

Pimple Saudagar and Sangvi start to face water cuts as early as in December and have to depend on water tankers. Here, some societies shell out close to Rs 2 lakh every summer to meet their water needs.

Chinchwad constituency was formed after delimitation exercise in 2009. In 2014 Assembly polls, Laxman Jagtap, who switched over to BJP from the NCP, defeated Rahul Kalate of Shiv Sena. Kalate is contesting as an independent this time. There are 13 candidates in the fray after five nominations were rejected on Saturday.

“Water, non-regularisation of illegal structures and non waiver of penalty tax are major issues of Chinchwad seat,” said Kalate. On the other hand, Jagtap said, “The development carried out by PM Narendra Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis will ensure his victory with a big margin.”