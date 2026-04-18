Pune’s Capt Parth Jagtap leads Army Ice Hockey team to a golden season

He picked up hockey at eight and went on to play it in four formats: field, roller, ice and inline. Born and raised in Pune, where he also completed his schooling and engineering, Parth Jagtap went on to win several national championships. After a decisive shift of donning the olive green, today, as Captain Parth Jagtap with the Pune-headquartered Southern Command, he has just led the Indian Army Ice Hockey team through its most successful season, with three podium finishes, including two gold medals.

An X post by the Southern Command read, “Army Commander and all ranks of Southern Command congratulate Captain Parth Jagtap of Southern Command for leading the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team with distinction and contributing to a historic season of excellence. Under his leadership, the team won Silver Medal in 5th Lieutenant Governor Ice Hockey Cup at Kargil, Gold Medal at 6th Khelo India Winter Games 2026 at Leh and Gold Medal at 1st India Ice Hockey League at Dehradun. His grit, leadership and sporting excellence reflect the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army and underscore its commitment to nurturing champions through sustained opportunities, structured training and state-of-the-art sporting infrastructure.”