Pune’s ambitious riverfront project gets 52,000 sqm boost as state clears final STP hurdle at Botanical Garden

In a push to the ambitious river rejuvenation and beautification project in Pune, the Maharashtra government has allocated 52,851 sq metres of land for riverfront development at Bund Garden near the Fitzgerald Bridge, and a sewage treatment plant at Botanical Garden.

The government on Thursday approved the transfer of the government land — located between the Sangamwadi Bridge and the Bund Garden Bridge, which is one of the seven stretches of the Mula-Mutha River’s development — to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

This land is to be transferred free of cost, free of revenue liability, and without any occupancy value charges, said Mayor Manjusha Nagpure.

Specifically, 11,015 sqm of riverbed land within the river channel, 34,128 sqm of land belonging to the Botanical Garden at Mundhwa, and 7,708.497 sqm of land belonging to the Women, Child, and Correctional Home at Mundhwa have been made available for the project.

“The project is entirely in the public interest, with its primary objectives being to enhance the river’s flood-carrying capacity, treat sewage water before releasing purified water into the river, and develop a ‘Green Belt’ and jogging tracks along the riverbanks,” said Mayor Nagpure, while thanking Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis for the decision.

She said the decision would immensely help maintain the ecological balance of Pune city, foster a healthy lifestyle for its citizens, and ensure sustainable development.

Nagpure expressed confidence that the project would bring positive changes in the living standards of Pune residents.

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The government has also allotted land in the Botanical Garden to set up a sewage treatment plant as part of Pune Municipal Corporation’s pollution abatement project for the Mula-Mutha river (JICA).

Under the project, 11 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a capacity of 396 million litres per day are being set up at various locations. 10 STP works are ongoing except for the 10 Mld Botanical Garden STP, as the land was not in possession.

“The land allotment for 10 MLD STP at Botanical Garden, Aundh, and a working NOC for it has been given,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur, adding that the long-pending land issue since 2023 has been resolved under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, which will ensure a significant step towards implementation of the 10 MLD Botanical Sewage Treatment Plant.

On the other hand, the elected representatives of PMC have passed a resolution to expand the Mula-Mutha Riverfront Project till Manjari Budruk.

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“A proposal was tabled by BJP corporator Dada Kodre seeking expansion of the ‘Mula-Mutha River Rejuvenation Project,’ an initiative to curb pollution in the Mula-Mutha river, bring flood situations under control, and facilitate the development of the riverfront,” said BJP leader and PMC standing committee chairperson Shrinath Bhimale.

At present, the river rejuvenation work on the Mula River is proceeding in two phases: from 3.7 km from Sangamwadi to Bund Garden and 5.3 km from Bund Garden to the Mundhwa Bridge.

The administration stated that ongoing works are leading to the beautification of the riverfront and improvements in sewage management.

“The stretch extending beyond the Mundhwa Bridge — specifically from Mundhwa to Manjari Budruk — is undergoing rapid development and has witnessed extensive urbanization. Given the rising pollution levels within the riverbed in this area, the persistent issue of water hyacinths, and the risk of flooding during the monsoon season, it has been clearly established that there is an urgent need for rejuvenation work in this zone,” he said.