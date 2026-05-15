Pune’s ambitious riverfront project gets 52,000 sqm boost as state clears final STP hurdle at Botanical Garden

In a push to the ambitious river rejuvenation and beautification project in Pune, the Maharashtra government has allocated 52,851 sq metres of land for riverfront development at Bund Garden near the Fitzgerald Bridge, and a sewage treatment plant at Botanical Garden.
The government on Thursday approved the transfer of the government land — located between the Sangamwadi Bridge and the Bund Garden Bridge, which is one of the seven stretches of the Mula-Mutha River’s development — to the Pune Municipal Corporation.
This land is to be transferred free of cost, free of revenue liability, and without any occupancy value charges, said Mayor Manjusha Nagpure.
Specifically, 11,015 sqm of riverbed land within the river channel, 34,128 sqm of land belonging to the Botanical Garden at Mundhwa, and 7,708.497 sqm of land belonging to the Women, Child, and Correctional Home at Mundhwa have been made available for the project.
“The project is entirely in the public interest, with its primary objectives being to enhance the river’s flood-carrying capacity, treat sewage water before releasing purified water into the river, and develop a ‘Green Belt’ and jogging tracks along the riverbanks,” said Mayor Nagpure, while thanking Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis for the decision.
She said the decision would immensely help maintain the ecological balance of Pune city, foster a healthy lifestyle for its citizens, and ensure sustainable development.
Nagpure expressed confidence that the project would bring positive changes in the living standards of Pune residents.
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The government has also allotted land in the Botanical Garden to set up a sewage treatment plant as part of Pune Municipal Corporation’s pollution abatement project for the Mula-Mutha river (JICA).
Under the project, 11 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a capacity of 396 million litres per day are being set up at various locations. 10 STP works are ongoing except for the 10 Mld Botanical Garden STP, as the land was not in possession.
“The land allotment for 10 MLD STP at Botanical Garden, Aundh, and a working NOC for it has been given,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur, adding that the long-pending land issue since 2023 has been resolved under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, which will ensure a significant step towards implementation of the 10 MLD Botanical Sewage Treatment Plant.
On the other hand, the elected representatives of PMC have passed a resolution to expand the Mula-Mutha Riverfront Project till Manjari Budruk.
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“A proposal was tabled by BJP corporator Dada Kodre seeking expansion of the ‘Mula-Mutha River Rejuvenation Project,’ an initiative to curb pollution in the Mula-Mutha river, bring flood situations under control, and facilitate the development of the riverfront,” said BJP leader and PMC standing committee chairperson Shrinath Bhimale.
At present, the river rejuvenation work on the Mula River is proceeding in two phases: from 3.7 km from Sangamwadi to Bund Garden and 5.3 km from Bund Garden to the Mundhwa Bridge.
The administration stated that ongoing works are leading to the beautification of the riverfront and improvements in sewage management.
“The stretch extending beyond the Mundhwa Bridge — specifically from Mundhwa to Manjari Budruk — is undergoing rapid development and has witnessed extensive urbanization. Given the rising pollution levels within the riverbed in this area, the persistent issue of water hyacinths, and the risk of flooding during the monsoon season, it has been clearly established that there is an urgent need for rejuvenation work in this zone,” he said.
Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability.
Professional Background
Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens.
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College.
Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts.
Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom:
1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026)
"Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections.
"Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections.
"Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls.
2. Infrastructure & Urban Development
"Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026.
"Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.
"Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors.
3. Civic Governance & Environment
"Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time.
"Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections.
Signature Style
Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact.
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