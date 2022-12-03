scorecardresearch
Pune’s Akshat Hupale becomes Junior National Supercross Champion

The Class 7 student of Balewadi's PICT Model School talks about his career so far — bagging the title of Junior National Supercross Champion — and his plans for the future.

He bagged the crown late November this year after winning all six rounds of the National Championship 2022 in Nashik, Pune, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Goa and Bengaluru

For Pune’s supercross rider Akshat Hupale, who became the Junior National Supercross Champion, it was a dream seen by many but accomplished by only a few. He bagged the crown late November this year after winning all six rounds of the National Championship 2022 in Nashik, Pune, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Goa and Bengaluru. The Class 7 student of Balewadi’s PICT Model School talks about his career so far — bagging the title of Junior National Supercross Champion — and his plans for the future.

The beginning

My journey in motorsports and supercross began with a keen interest in automobiles. I started riding dirt bikes when I was eight years old, and participated in National Championship Rounds’ U-12 category when I was nine, I was the highest-placed rookie. Since then, I have participated and had podium finishes in many dirt and autocross races… I wish to become a mechatronics engineer, and have a passion for designing cars and bikes. There are no such training facilities in India, so we built a private facility in Wai in 2019, with the help of my father Akash Hupale and executed by Laxman Dongre.

Aims to ride at Asian and international levels

I won all six rounds of the National Championship this year… Entering the last round, and virtually sealing the championship was a great feeling. Consistency was the key, as I was the only rider across categories in 2022 to have won all six rounds with the highest points. I train under Russian trainers Georgy and Vitaly Gusev, Dustin Phares from the US, and India’s Dakar rally participant Ashish Raorane at the weekends; and I aim to ride at the Asian and international levels soon.

