Pune’s Akshat Hupale becomes Junior National Supercross Champion

For Pune’s supercross rider Akshat Hupale, who became the Junior National Supercross Champion, it was a dream seen by many but accomplished by only a few. He bagged the crown late November this year after winning all six rounds of the National Championship 2022 in Nashik, Pune, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Goa and Bengaluru. The Class 7 student of Balewadi’s PICT Model School talks about his career so far — bagging the title of Junior National Supercross Champion — and his plans for the future.

The beginning

My journey in motorsports and supercross began with a keen interest in automobiles. I started riding dirt bikes when I was eight years old, and participated in National Championship Rounds’ U-12 category when I was nine, I was the highest-placed rookie. Since then, I have participated and had podium finishes in many dirt and autocross races… I wish to become a mechatronics engineer, and have a passion for designing cars and bikes. There are no such training facilities in India, so we built a private facility in Wai in 2019, with the help of my father Akash Hupale and executed by Laxman Dongre.

Aims to ride at Asian and international levels

I won all six rounds of the National Championship this year… Entering the last round, and virtually sealing the championship was a great feeling. Consistency was the key, as I was the only rider across categories in 2022 to have won all six rounds with the highest points. I train under Russian trainers Georgy and Vitaly Gusev, Dustin Phares from the US, and India’s Dakar rally participant Ashish Raorane at the weekends; and I aim to ride at the Asian and international levels soon.