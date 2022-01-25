scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Pune’s air still ‘poor’, could improve by Thursday

The SAFAR forecast for Pune for Wednesday suggests that the air pollution will continue to remain high, and the AQI will remain above 200.

By: Express News Service | Pune
January 25, 2022 1:59:39 pm
Pune air quality, Pune pollution, Pune AQI, Pune weather, pune news, indian expressIn a rare occurrence on Saturday, Pune was hit by a strong dust storm, originating from Saudi Arabia, which continued to prevail until Monday. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pollution levels in Pune showed no signs of improvement on Tuesday but the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 374 to 249 between Monday and Tuesday.

The dust storm that swept across Afghanistan and Pakistan during the last weekend had reached parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra, including Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad continues to affect the air quality.

Pune’s AQI on Tuesday fell under ‘poor’ category and the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has warned of possible instances of fatigue and palpitations among people with compromised respiratory conditions.

As the city’s weather on Tuesday will remain cold and windy, the minimum temperatures, too, are likely to remain below 10 degrees Celsius and such cold conditions favour higher pollution levels.

When the temperatures remain low, the convection rate is low and hence the pollutants can remain suspended at lower layers without getting dispersed away, an expert from SAFAR said.

The SAFAR forecast for Pune for Wednesday suggests that the air pollution will continue to remain high, and the AQI will remain above 200.

