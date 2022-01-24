Pune’s air quality worse than Delhi’s; dust storm continues to affect Maharashtra for third straight day

Pune’s air quality on Monday was worse than that of Delhi as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 374 and remained in the ‘red’ category of ‘very poor’, data showed.

In one of the rare instances, the city has been shrouded by a strong dust storm that originated from Saudi Arabia on Saturday and will continue to affect the city on Monday as well.

Mumbai and the northern Konkan regions, too, have been badly affected by this passing storm for the past two days. Parts of Delhi also are presently under the influence of this storm.

“It is very rare that Pune’s air quality has slipped to ‘very poor’ category as normally it remains either in satisfactory (AQI below 100) or moderate (AQI between 100 and 200). The dust storm continues to prevail over Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday,” said BS Murty, senior scientist at the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune.

Gujarat and Maharashtra are the worst affected because of the north-westerly direction of the winds.

The situation in Mumbai and Pune will improve only after 5.30 pm on Monday when the

winds are likely to change their direction, align in the northeasterly fashion and will shift towards the Arabian Sea instead, added Murty. “From Tuesday onwards, the air quality could see a gradual improvement. Still, local weather conditions will have an influence,” he said.

Low temperatures and low convection are also adding to the overall poor air. Experts said the situation will continue for at least two to three days before returning to normal in Pune, Mumbai and neighbourhood areas.

Particulate Matter (PM) 10 and PM2.5 recorded across Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Bhosari, Bhumkar Chowk, Nigdi, Kothrud and Lohegaon ranged between 200 and 300 or between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories. Pashan remained severely affected with PM10 recorded at 418 and PM2.5 at 408 on Monday—categorised as ‘very poor’.

As Pune’s air quality deteriorated further on Monday, many residents complained of a runny nose, itchy eyes and throat.

The SAFAR health advisory issued by the IITM warned residents from stepping out unless absolutely necessary. If they need to go out they must wear N95 masks or P-100 respirators, according to the advisory. Short walks instead of jogging or running have been advised on Monday.

Those venturing out must return indoors at the earliest if they develop wheezing, persistent coughing or are facing difficulty in breathing or fatigue, the advisory also said. Asthmatics and those with compromised respiration have been asked to keep energy medicines handy.

People at home must keep doors and windows shut and use a wet mop instead of vacuuming.