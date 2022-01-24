Pune’s air quality slips to ‘red’ even as dust storm affects Maharashtra for third straight day

With Pune’s air quality remaining in the ‘Red’ category on Monday, many residents complained of a runny nose, itchy eyes and throat. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune recorded an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 374 on Monday, as a result the Maharashtra city’s air quality dropped to the ‘Red’ category. On the other hand, Mumbai recorded an AQI value of 502. It is one of those rare instances when Pune has been shrouded by a strong dust storm that originated in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and continues to prevail till Monday. Mumbai and northern Konkan regions, too, have remained badly affected by this passing storm since the past two days. Parts of Delhi also are presently under the influence of this storm.

“Only on rare occasions Pune’s air quality has slipped to ‘very poor’ category, as it normally remains either satisfactory (AQI below 100) or moderate (AQI between 100 and 200). The dust storm continues to prevail over Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday,” said BS Murty, senior scientist at the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune.

Due to the north-westerly direction of the winds, there is a higher and direct effect over Gujarat and Maharashtra, the scientist added.

Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR, called the situation both unusual and unprecedented.

“Mumbai’s air quality has not gone into ‘Severe’ category in the last three to four years,” said Beig, adding that the impact of the dust storm was lesser over Pune in comparison to Mumbai.

With Pune’s air quality remaining in the ‘Red’ category on Monday, many residents complained of a runny nose, itchy eyes and throat. The Particulate Matter (PM) 10 and PM2.5 recorded across Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Bhosari, Bhumkar Chowk, Nigdi, Kothrud and Lohegaon ranged between 200 and 300, that is, between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories. But Pashan remained severely affected with a PM10 score of 418 and PM2.5 score of 408 on Monday, categorised as ‘very poor’.

Dust storms reaching Mumbai and Pune are rare, the experts said.

“Had there been colder conditions enroute Afghanistan and Pakistan, the storm would not have reached parts of India. But due to warm temperatures prevailing in these regions, the storm was able to pick up more dust on the way, transporting it all the way to Gujarat and Maharashtra, even reaching Pune,” explained Beig.

Only after 5.30pm on Monday, the existing north-westerly winds are likely to change course of direction and align in the north-easterly fashion. In that case, the storm’s effect will begin to subside, particularly over Mumbai and Pune and shift towards the Arabian Sea instead, said Murty.

He added, “From Tuesday onwards, the air quality could see a gradual improvement. Still, the local weather conditions will have an influence.”

Beig said that normalcy cannot be expected before Tuesday, in both Mumbai and Pune.

In addition, low temperatures and low convection are adding to the overall poor air. Pune’s minimum temperature on Monday was 10.4 degree Celsius and the day remained cloudy for most parts.

Clear sky conditions alone will allow the dispersion of pollutants and bring a change in the situation, Murty said. As such, the experts foresee a similar situation to continue for at least two to three days.

The SAFAR health advisory, issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, warned Puneites from stepping outdoors unless absolutely necessary, that too, wearing N95 masks or P-100 respirators. Short walks instead of jogging or running have been advised on Monday. While staying indoors, the advisory suggests to keep doors and windows shut and perform wet mopping instead of vacuuming. Those venturing outdoors involved in activities or work must return indoors at the earliest upon experiencing wheezing, persistent coughing, facing difficulty in breathing or fatigue. Asthmatics and those with compromised respiration have been asked to keep energy medicines handy.