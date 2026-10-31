Inside Bohri Ali, memories of a market slowly changing

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

The narrow lanes of Bohri Ali in Raviwar Peth have long carried the sounds of a busy trading market: shopkeepers calling out to customers, the clatter of hardware being moved and the steady exchange of goods. For generations, the market was where Punekars came looking for everything from nuts and bolts to paint, pipes and household fittings. Today, however, the familiar hardware shops are increasingly sharing space with stores selling festive decorations, plastic goods, perfumes and other items. In a market that is around 200 years old, the changing shopfronts tell a story of one trade slowly giving way to another.

Bohri Ali derives its name from the Bohra community, whose merchants settled in the area during the Peshwa era, making it an important commercial and community hub. The lane was traditionally known for hardware, industrial and agricultural tools, paints, stationery and other utility goods. Over the years, however, changing demand and the arrival of new traders have altered its character.

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For Shabbir Mulla, a third-generation member of the family that runs E. M. Mulla, the transformation has been particularly visible. The shop, which opened in 1910, specialises in iron and cast-iron cookware. “Earlier, nearly 70 per cent of the shops here dealt in hardware, including nuts and bolts, valves and household fittings. There were also 15 to 20 shops selling wheat and grains, with dry-fruit shops opposite them. Many shops sold paints, while some were known for their special red notebooks,” he says.

As new businesses adapt to seasonal demand and changing customer preferences, the market is evolving once again. For its older shopkeepers, the challenge is not simply keeping a business alive (Express) As new businesses adapt to seasonal demand and changing customer preferences, the market is evolving once again. For its older shopkeepers, the challenge is not simply keeping a business alive (Express)

Mulla recalls customers travelling from across Pune to buy these notebooks. Today, many of those businesses have disappeared, replaced by shops selling plastic goods, perfumes and decorative items. A large number of decoration shops have also come up over the past eight to 10 years. He points out another curious feature of the lane: although it is associated with Raviwar Peth, shops on the opposite side of its narrow road fall within Shukrawar Peth.

The change is equally apparent at Gulamhusen Mohammedbhai, a shop run by Huzaifa Chopdawala’s family for over 150 years. The store continues to sell specialised red notebooks and yearly diaries, retaining a connection with the market’s stationery trade. Chopdawala says Diwali decoration shops have become increasingly prominent. Even some traditional hardware stores now switch to selling decorative products during the festive season- from Ganpati to Diwali to Christmas.

For Shabbir Mulla, a third-generation member of the family that runs E. M. Mulla, the transformation has been particularly visible (Express) For Shabbir Mulla, a third-generation member of the family that runs E. M. Mulla, the transformation has been particularly visible (Express)

For Taizoon Hakim, a fourth-generation member of the family behind H. A. Hakim Paints, the shift represents a more fundamental change in the market. The shop has been operating for over 150 years and was once part of a thriving wholesale trade in paints and hardware. “New shops started coming in around five to seven years ago, as people began selling their original shops. Earlier, customers came here specifically for hardware and paints, but that market has shifted elsewhere. Many new traders are now selling decorations. Wholesale business has almost finished,” he says.

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Yet, amid the changing signboards and merchandise, a handful of old establishments continue to hold their ground. Their shelves and shopfronts are reminders of the trades that once defined the lane, and of families who have watched generations of customers walk through its narrow street of a few hundred metres.

Bohri Ali is still a bustling marketplace, but its identity is no longer limited to hardware. As new businesses adapt to seasonal demand and changing customer preferences, the market is evolving once again. For its older shopkeepers, the challenge is not simply keeping a business alive, but preserving a piece of Pune’s trading history as the neighbourhood moves into a new chapter.

The writer is an intern with The Indian Express