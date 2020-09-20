‘Puneri Patya’ to SEVA app: Outgoing Pune police chief played key role in various initiatives

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham addresses the media on Saturday. (Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Outgoing Commissioner of Pune City Police, K Venkatesham, on Saturday thanked local residents and his subordinates for successful implementation of various initiatives like ‘Puneri Patya’ and ‘Cops Excellence Programme’, undertaken during his tenure for the welfare of residents as well as the police force.

Venkatesham has been transferred to Mumbai as additional director general of police (special operations).

During his tenure as the Pune police commissioner, Venkatesham played a key role in various technology-based initiatives and police reforms. He addressed a press conference on Saturday to express his gratitude towards residents of Pune.

Venkatesham spoke about the success of Service Excellence and Victim Assistance (SEVA) application, which was his brainchild. As part of SEVA, constables have been given tablets to record details of every visitor to a police station. Later, officials from the control room make calls to visitors for their feedback.

Venkatesham said his subordinates and residents of Pune were very supportive and that is why an initiative like SEVA became successful in redressing grievances of people.

He also talked about how the use of ‘Puneri Patya’, signboards with sarcastic messages in typical Pune style, helped in creating awareness on traffic and other issues.

He also talked about technological initiatives like facial recognition and geolocation based application, ExTra (Externees monitoring and Tracking system), which helped in keeping a control on criminals. Venkatesham was also at the helm of Pune City Police operations in handling the lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

