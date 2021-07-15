Pune:Neurologist who installed spy camera in bedroom of female colleague attempted similar act earlier: Police

The accused neurologist has been booked under sections pertaining to trespassing under the Indian Penal Code. The suspect has also been booked under a section of the Information Technology Act (Representational image)

The investigation following the arrest of a 42-year-old neurologist, who allegedly installed spy cameras inside the residence shared by two woman doctors in the city, has revealed that he had made a similar attempt a week before. Probe also revealed that he had gained access to their house by making a duplicate key after stealing the original from one of the doctors’ bag.

On July 6, two spy cameras were found in the bathroom and bedroom of the official residence shared by two woman doctors from a well-known hospital in Pune. On Monday, Pune police arrested the 42-year-old neurologist, who works at a prominent teaching hospital in the city, for allegedly installing those cameras.

The accused neurologist has known one of the two doctors in a professional capacity for two years. The suspect has a postgraduate degree in neurology and has his own clinic. He is also attached to various hospitals in a consulting role.

The inspector, who is in charge of the police station which is probing the case, said, “Our probe has revealed that while the hidden camera was first discovered by the complainants on July 6, the accused had installed it once earlier on June 29. He took it out on June 30 and found that it had not been able to record anything, so he installed it again. Our investigation has also revealed that he gained access to the accommodation by making a duplicate key after stealing the original one at the workplace from the bag of one of the woman doctors he had been working with. After making a duplicate key, he placed the original in her purse after a while.”

The officer added, “After the arrest, the accused was remanded to police custody for two days. He was produced before the court again on Thursday, remanded to magisterial custody and subsequently obtained bail.”

The accused neurologist has been booked under sections pertaining to trespassing under the Indian Penal Code. The suspect has also been booked under a section of the Information Technology Act that pertains to “intentionally or knowingly capturing, publishing or transmitting the image of a private area of any person without his or her consent, under circumstances violating the privacy of that person.”