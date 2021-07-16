Punekars can take a journey beyond the solar system or attend a virtual salon this weekend from home

A Celestial Affair: A Journey Beyond Solar System seeks to open our eyes to the discoveries of the universe through astronomy, the scientific study of the stars.

Gyaan Pedia, an initiative of Gyaan Adab, will present A Celestial Affair: A Journey Beyond Solar System, by Prof. Mujtaba Lokhandwala. Prof. Lokhandwala will take participants on a journey into outer space and introduce stars and many romantic, mystical, mythological narratives around them. The event seeks to open our eyes to the discoveries of the universe through astronomy, the scientific study of the stars. On July 17. 7 pm. Zoom ID: 878 2331 9158; Passcode: gyaanpedia. Charges: Free

The Virtual Salon, an initiative of the Goethe-Institut Pune and the Alliance Française de Pune, seeks to offer artists and creatives a platform to showcase their work, discover the work of others, and build a network for future collaborations. The speaker in the latest edition is Trishla Talera, founder and director of Pune-based TIFA Working Studios. To inspire the conversation on art, creativity and its intersection with the digital frontier, Subhagata Singha aka Rivu, a music composer and producer from Kolkata, will perform tracks from his repertoire that ranges from progressive rock and rock fusion to synthwave and pop. On July 16, 5 pm. Charges: Free. Register on Eventbrite.

Learn the secrets of time with a workshop on making resin clocks. Organised by Urja Studio Pune, it involves learning to safely use resin, mix pigments to resin, pouring techniques and adding textures and layers. The workshop will be held over Zoom, and you will be sent kits containing resin with hardener, a number panel, clock mechanism and crystals, among others. Registrations close on July 17; kits will be dispatched on July 21; event will be held on July 25, 3pm-5pm. Charges: Rs 2300 (inclusive of kit + delivery). Contact: 9730557776

Do you have a local site where you go birding regularly? Do you know if the Blue-tailed Bee-eater is only a passage migrant or a winter visitor as well? When was the last time you saw a Green Bee-eater? Are Small Minivets becoming less common than they once used to be? The answers to these questions and more can be answered by regularly monitoring your favourite birding sites in a systematic way. Bird Count India has started the Patch Monitoring Project, which involves systematic bird monitoring by birders in their favourite patch. A webinar on the subject will be held on July 18 , 7 pm. visit https://birdcount.in/patch-monitoring

The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute has opened admissions for the second batch of the Online course on Mahabharata, titled 18 Parvans of Mahabharata – Introduction to an Incredible Epic. The course is based on the Critical Edition of Mahabharata published by Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute. These lectures are bookended by an introductory address on the critical edition and a concluding address. Date – July 26-August 17, 7 pm to 8.30 pm.Charges – Rs 2,400. Contact: form: https://forms.gle/WxCtWc8Q8S7HohUS9