Saturday, May 14, 2022
Puneites, watch your shadow disappear today noon

On ‘zero shadow day’, shadows disappear momentarily when the latitude of a particular place coincides with the declination of the Sun

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 14, 2022 12:32:18 pm
On Saturday, the shadow will disappear exactly at 12.31 pm. It can be witnessed only if clear sky conditions prevail over Pune.

Puneites can experience their shadows briefly disappearing around noon on Saturday on the occasion of ‘zero shadow day’, a phenomenon that occurs when the latitude of a particular place coincides with the declination of the Sun.

The phenomenon of the shadow disappearing occurs when the Sun comes exactly overhead, known as zenith, over all the regions between the tropics — the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. During its apparent north to south and south to north movement, there come two such days in a calendar year when the Sun’s declination and the latitude of a place within the tropics align themselves thus leaving no shadow, momentarily.

On Saturday, the shadow will disappear exactly at 12.31 pm. It can be witnessed only if clear sky conditions prevail over Pune. People can witness the disappearing shadow by placing objects like a pen, a table, a ring, a vase in the sunlight.

Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune will be live-streaming some experiments via their YouTube channel IUCAASciPOP starting 11.30 am.

