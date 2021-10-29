scorecardresearch
Friday, October 29, 2021
Puneite honoured with Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Award

Dr. Rajendrakumar Sharma received the award for his exemplary work on manufacturing Advanced Energy Storage Devices such as supercapacitors and lithium-ion batteries.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
October 29, 2021 2:37:26 pm
Atmanirbhar bharat, Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Award, Puneite, Pune people atmanirbhar bharat award, Pune news, Indian expressDr. Rajendrakumar Sharma.

Dr. Rajendrakumar Sharma, also referred to as the Father of Supercapacitors in India, was honoured with the ‘Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Award’ for his exemplary work on manufacturing Advanced Energy Storage Devices such as supercapacitors and lithium-ion batteries.

The award ceremony was organised by Indian Achievers Forum supported by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), MeitY-Startup Hub, Skill India and Vocal to Local in New Delhi recently.

Chairperson of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma was the chief guest for the function while other eminent personalities like Dr A K Garg (senior director, MeitY), General Dr V K Singh (Retd), Prof Ashutosh Sharma (former secretary, DST) and Sunil Shashtri (chief patron IAF and son of Late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri) glorified the event with their presence.

Sharma said, “I am honoured to receive the award and thank the secretary, IAF, the organisers and the jury for recognising work on SPEL.

Spel Technologies Private Limited is India’s ‘first manufacturer’ of Supercapacitors. SPEL is also Industry Partner at the Centre of Excellence on Rechargeable Battery Technology (CoERBT) at Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET), Pune. C-MET Pune is a pioneer in lithium-ion technology and sodium-ion technology.

