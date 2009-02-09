Puneite holds mass marriage ceremony in Bidar

On February 1,Subhash Nelge,a businessman from Pune,organised a big function at Bidar which is a small town on the border of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Bidar is about 120 km from Hyderabad. Nelge got 728 couples married in Bidar on that day and he gave each couple gifts like utensils,clothes and even a TV set. Also on the same day,he offered free meals to all people who came for the function.

An estimated five lakh farmers and their families from Karnataka (i.e. from villages all around Bidar) attended the ceremony and were given free meals. They were also treated to a concert of two hours by well-known singer Hariharan who performed at the venue after the marriage ceremony was over. Finally there was a grand finale of fireworks to end the function. The entire event took place between 5 pm and 10 pm at the Bhoomy Reddy College Grounds at Bidar.

Says Nelge,”I am from Karnataka and I always wanted to give back to the society in some form or the other. So what better than getting 700 odd couples from poor farmers families married. One always reads about farmer suicides in media reports. I have learnt that in most cases farmers commit suicide not because their crop has failed but because they have to get a daughter in their family married. Also many poor farmers,when a baby girl is born to them,just leave these small babies to die in the bushes because they feel a baby girl is a huge burden when they are already poor. So in my own small way I decided to get 500 couples married alongwith all the gifts required to be given to them during the marriage. However 728 couples came forward and we have completed the task today. I have done it under the aegis of Shri Sai Seva Pratisthan because I owe all my success to Sai Baba of Shirdi and if he gives me the strength,I will do this function every year.”

Subhash Nelge is an ardent devotee of Shirdi Sai Baba because all his companies are named after Sai Baba and also he has built a beautiful temple of Sai Baba near Alandi which is visited every year by millions of people,stated a press release.

